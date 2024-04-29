Staged Workshop of PUEBLO REVOLT Comes to Santa Fe Playhouse in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A staged workshop of Pueblo Revolt comes to Santa Fe Playhouse this summer. Performances will run August 15, 2024 - August 18, 2024.

The production is written by Dillon Christopher Chitto and directed by Tara Moses.

A script-in-hand staged workshop of a comedy about two Indigenous brothers living under Colonial Spanish rule in New Mexico: one is an inexperienced revolutionary, and the other is a gay idealist. They must question their beliefs, morality, and what is necessary to ensure their people’s and family’s survival when the Pueblo Revolt of 1680 begins. Equally hilarious and poignant, the play weaves together history and Indigifuturism. Pueblo Revolt has received productions at AlterTheater Ensemble, American Stage Theatre Company, Goodman Theatre, and No Peeking Theatre. It is the winner of the Rella Lossy Award for Best New Play.

