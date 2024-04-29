Staged Workshop of PUEBLO REVOLT Comes to Santa Fe Playhouse in August

Performances will run August 15, 2024 - August 18, 2024.
A staged workshop of Pueblo Revolt comes to Santa Fe Playhouse this summer. Performances will run August 15, 2024 - August 18, 2024.
A script-in-hand staged workshop of a comedy about two Indigenous brothers living under Colonial Spanish rule in New Mexico: one is an inexperienced revolutionary, and the other is a gay idealist.
The production is written by Dillon Christopher Chitto and directed by Tara Moses.
A script-in-hand staged workshop of a comedy about two Indigenous brothers living under Colonial Spanish rule in New Mexico: one is an inexperienced revolutionary, and the other is a gay idealist. They must question their beliefs, morality, and what is necessary to ensure their people’s and family’s survival when the Pueblo Revolt of 1680 begins. Equally hilarious and poignant, the play weaves together history and Indigifuturism. Pueblo Revolt has received productions at AlterTheater Ensemble, American Stage Theatre Company, Goodman Theatre, and No Peeking Theatre. It is the winner of the Rella Lossy Award for Best New Play.
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos