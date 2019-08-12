Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SINGLE PARENTS on ABC - Wednesday, August 28, 2019
"Summer of Miggy" - Seeing that baby Jack is about to walk for the first time, Miggy feels old and tries to recapture his youth by throwing an epic party. When the party doesn't go as expected, he insists that Poppy and Douglas stick around to help him. Angie's boyfriend, Owen, meets Graham for the first time, which doesn't go as well as they had hoped. When Will gets an opportunity to do the weather at 10:00 p.m., Rory tags along and causes drama on the set on "Single Parents," WEDNESDAY, AUG. 28 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DLV) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 2/27/19)
The series stars Taran Killam as Will Cooper, Leighton Meester as Angie D'Amato, Kimrie Lewis as Poppy Banks, Jake Choi as Miggy Park, Marlow Barkley as Sophie Cooper, Tyler Wladis as Graham D'Amato, Devin Trey Campbell as Rory Banks, Mia Allan as Emma Fogerty, Ella Allan as Amy Fogerty and Brad Garrett as Douglas Fogerty. Andy Favreau guest stars as Owen, Jama Williamson guest stars as Tracy Freeze and Kara Royster guest stars as KBS.
"Summer of Miggy" was written by Adam Pena and directed by Trent O'Donnell.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. JJ Philbin and Elizabeth Meriwether are creators and executive producers, and Katherine Pope and Erin O'Malley are executive producers. The pilot was directed by Jason Winer, who is also an executive producer.
