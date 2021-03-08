Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, March 27, 2021

An entrepreneur from St. Paul, Minnesota, pitches his innovative self-cleaning bedding, designed so a person can sleep comfortably all year round without having to change the sheets. A husband and wife from New York City introduce their twist on a traditional Italian food with their convenient gourmet snack. An entrepreneur from Santa Cruz, California, has the Sharks chilling as they try on his line of cool headwear designed to eliminate tension headaches; while a duo from Longbranch, New Jersey, demonstrates how one can turn any aluminum can of beer into a draft beer experience. (TV-PG, L) (OAD: 2/12/21)

In a "Shark Tank" update, season 11 entrepreneurs Brett Ellenson and David Sodemann from Tempe, Arizona, update us on how designer van company Boho Camper has helped healthcare workers while also growing substantially during the global pandemic with some help from investor Barbara Corcoran.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and Daymond John.