Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MATCH GAME on ABC - Sunday, September 13, 2020
The show airs between 10-11 p.m.
"Thomas Lennon, Mary McCormack, Rick Fox, Caroline Rhea, Bob Saget, Padma Lakshmi" - Find out who Alec Baldwin affectionately calls his wingman - aka the "biggest pain in the BLANK in show business" - when he hosts "Match Game," airing SUNDAY, SEPT. 13 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Produced by Fremantle, "Match Game" features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank. Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 6/28/20)
Celebrity panelists for Sept. 13 include the following:
Thomas Lennon ("Reno 911!")
Mary McCormack (Tony®-nominated actress; "The Kids Are Alright"; "The West Wing"; "Private Parts")
Rick FOX (NBA champion)
Caroline Rhea ("Women of a Certain Age"; "The COMEDY CENTRAL ROAST of Alec Baldwin")
Bob Saget (GRAMMY®-nominated stand-up comedian, director, actor and host of the "Bob Saget's Here For You" podcast)
Padma Lakshmi ("Top Chef"; "Taste the Nation")
Joining the celebrity panelists are contestants Rachel Smith-O'Rourke (hometown: Portland, Oregon), Paul Eubanks (hometown: Dallas, Texas), Laura Gillespie (hometown: Baltimore, Maryland) and Brandon Bush (hometown: Collinsville, Texas).
"Match Game" is executive produced by Scott St. John, Alec Baldwin, Mallory Schwartz and Fremantle's Jennifer Mullin.
