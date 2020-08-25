Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aug. 25, 2020  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MATCH GAME on ABC - Sunday, September 13, 2020 Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MATCH GAME on ABC - Sunday, September 13, 2020 "Thomas Lennon, Mary McCormack, Rick Fox, Caroline Rhea, Bob Saget, Padma Lakshmi" - Find out who Alec Baldwin affectionately calls his wingman - aka the "biggest pain in the BLANK in show business" - when he hosts "Match Game," airing SUNDAY, SEPT. 13 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Produced by Fremantle, "Match Game" features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank. Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 6/28/20)

Celebrity panelists for Sept. 13 include the following:

Thomas Lennon ("Reno 911!")

Mary McCormack (Tony®-nominated actress; "The Kids Are Alright"; "The West Wing"; "Private Parts")

Rick FOX (NBA champion)

Caroline Rhea ("Women of a Certain Age"; "The COMEDY CENTRAL ROAST of Alec Baldwin")

Bob Saget (GRAMMY®-nominated stand-up comedian, director, actor and host of the "Bob Saget's Here For You" podcast)

Padma Lakshmi ("Top Chef"; "Taste the Nation")

Joining the celebrity panelists are contestants Rachel Smith-O'Rourke (hometown: Portland, Oregon), Paul Eubanks (hometown: Dallas, Texas), Laura Gillespie (hometown: Baltimore, Maryland) and Brandon Bush (hometown: Collinsville, Texas).

"Match Game" is executive produced by Scott St. John, Alec Baldwin, Mallory Schwartz and Fremantle's Jennifer Mullin.


