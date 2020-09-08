Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, September 16, 2020
The show airs at 8 p.m. ET.
Returning from their home towns after a whirlwind trip across the pond, the Top Three are ready to tackle their final dishes in hopes of crossing the finish line and coming out on top! All eyes will be on the home cooks as the legendary MASTERCHEF kitchen is transformed into a battle ring full of friends, family and former winners ready to watch their favorite Season Ten chef-testants cook for their lives. The finalists must execute a superior three-course meal for the judges; the entirety of Season Ten has led to this crucial and exciting moment! Only one will win the title of MASTERCHEF, an opportunity to learn hands-on in each of the judges' restaurants and the $250,000 grand prize in the "The Finale - Pt. 1 / The Finale - Pt. 2" two-hour encore of MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, Sept. 16 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1024/1025) (TV-14 L)
In the milestone 10th season of television's No. 1 cooking show, award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich took the series across the pond to London for the first time in MASTERCHEF history. The challenges for Season 10 were bigger than ever before including a 10th anniversary pool party; catering a former MASTERCHEF winner's wedding feast; feeding NASCAR drivers; and for the first time ever, taking over Gordon's flagship restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London. Dorian Hunter, a creeler from Cartersville, GA, ultimately claimed the Season 10 title of MASTERCHEF, winning a $250,000 grand prize and an opportunity to learn hands-on in each of the judge's restaurants.
The series recently was renewed for an 11th season.
MASTERCHEF is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Elisabeth Murdoch, Georgie Hurford-Jones, Gordon Ramsay, Danny Schrader, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler serve as executive producers.
