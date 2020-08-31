Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of LABOR OF LOVE on FOX - Saturday, September 12, 2020
Episode 103 "10 Things Kristy Likes About You"
Airdate: 9/12
The men take part in a variety of challenges in order to prove to Kristy that they have the intelligence and mental flexibility she needs in a partner. Later, Kristy spends time in the father-to-be house and gets to know the men on a deeper level, and two men are chosen for another set of romantic one-on-one dates in the "10 Things Kristy Likes About You" episode of LABOR OF LOVE airing Saturday, Sept. 12 (11:00 PM-Midnight ET/PT) on FOX. (LOL-103) (TV-14 D, L)
