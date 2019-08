Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

"The Chainsmokers vs. 5 Seconds of Summer and Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari Parker vs. Eric Winter and Roselyn Sánchez" - Two of the biggest groups in Pop music - The Chainsmokers and 5 Seconds of Summer - compete to win cash for their charities on "Celebrity Family Feud." The next game of the night features ABC's "Station 19"'s Boris Kodjoe and his wife, Nicole Ari Parker of "Empire," competing against Eric Winter from ABC's "The Rookie" and his wife, Roselyn Sanchez from the sizzling ABC drama "Grand Hotel," and members of their respective families. The star-studded episode of "Celebrity Family Feud" airs WEDNESDAY, AUG. 28 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 06/30/19)Hosted by the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner Steve Harvey, "Celebrity Family Feud" returns for its fifth season, kicking off ABC's popular, expanded "Summer Fun & Games." Once again, celebrities, along with their families, go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:The Chainsmokers vs. 5 Seconds of SummerTeam The Chainsmokers - recording artist/producer duo Alex Pall and Drew Taggart; playing for Youth Emerging StrongerMatt McGuire - drummerRory Kramer - videographerCraig Giambrone - videographerVERSUSTeam 5 Seconds of Summer; playing for Make-A-WishAshton Fletcher IrwinLuke Robert HemmingsMichael Gordon CliffordCalum Thomas HoodAndrew Watt - musicianIn the next game of "Celebrity Family Feud," the two contesting teams are the following:Team Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker; playing for The Kodjoe Family FoundationBoris Kodjoe - "Station 19"Nicole Ari Parker - "Empire"Patrick Kodjoe - Boris' brotherNicole Kodjoe - sister-in-lawSusan Parker - Nicole's motherVERSUSTeam Eric Winter and Roselyn Sánchez; playing for RS Events for LifeEric Winter - "The Rookie"Roselyn Sánchez - "Grand Hotel"April Monee Hauducoeur - Eric's cousinGwen Winter - Eric's motherNino Alicea - Roselyn's cousin"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and is taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.