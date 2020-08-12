Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Sunday, August 30, 2020
The episode airs from 8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT.
"Cedric The Entertainer vs. Wayne Brady and THE HILLS: NEW BEGINNINGS vs. JERSEY SHORE: FAMILY VACATION - Television host and comedian Wayne Brady takes on Cedric The Entertainer and the cast of "The Neighborhood" and then the biggest pop-culture reality shows go head-to-head when the kids from SoCal "The Hills: New Beginnings" compete against their East Coast rivals and the stars of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation." ABC's "Celebrity Family Feud" airs SUNDAY, AUG. 30 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. 6/28/20)
The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:
Team Wayne Brady- playing for The Trevor Project
Wayne Brady - host of "Let's Make A Deal" and comedian
Mandie Taketa - ex-wife/producing partner
Terrell Kincey - nephew
Jason Fordham - Mandie's boyfriend/creative collaborator
Jonathan Mangum - co-host of "Let's Make a Deal" and comedy partner
Linda Newton - mother
VERSUS
Team Cedric The Entertainer and "The Neighborhood" - playing for Kyles Family Foundation
Cedric The Entertainer
Max Greenfield
Beth Behrs
Tichina Arnold
Marcel Spears
Sheaun McKinney
In the next game of "Celebrity Family Feud," the two contesting teams are the following:
Team "The Hills: New Beginnings" - playing for American Cancer Society
Spencer Pratt
Heidi Pratt
Frankie Delgado
Audrina Patridge
Whitney Port
VERSUS
Team "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" - playing for Center on Addiction
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino
Jenni "JWOWW" Farley
Deena Nicole Buckner
Antonio "Uncle Nino" Giaimo
"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and was taped in February 2020 in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.
