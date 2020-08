Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Sunday, August 30, 2020

The episode airs from 8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT.

"Cedric The Entertainer vs. Wayne Brady and THE HILLS: NEW BEGINNINGS vs. JERSEY SHORE: FAMILY VACATION - Television host and comedian Wayne Brady takes on Cedric The Entertainer and the cast of "The Neighborhood" and then the biggest pop-culture reality shows go head-to-head when the kids from SoCal "The Hills: New Beginnings" compete against their East Coast rivals and the stars of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation." ABC's "Celebrity Family Feud" airs SUNDAY, AUG. 30 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. 6/28/20)The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:Team Wayne Brady- playing for The Trevor ProjectWayne Brady - host of "Let's Make A Deal" and comedianMandie Taketa - ex-wife/producing partnerTerrell Kincey - nephewJason Fordham - Mandie's boyfriend/creative collaboratorJonathan Mangum - co-host of "Let's Make a Deal" and comedy partnerLinda Newton - motherVERSUSTeam Cedric The Entertainer and "The Neighborhood" - playing for Kyles Family FoundationCedric The EntertainerMax GreenfieldBeth BehrsTichina ArnoldMarcel SpearsSheaun McKinneyIn the next game of "Celebrity Family Feud," the two contesting teams are the following:Team "The Hills: New Beginnings" - playing for American Cancer SocietySpencer PrattHeidi PrattFrankie DelgadoAudrina PatridgeWhitney PortVERSUSTeam "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" - playing for Center on AddictionNicole "Snooki" PolizziMike "The Situation" SorrentinoJenni "JWOWW" FarleyDeena Nicole BucknerAntonio "Uncle Nino" Giaimo"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and was taped in February 2020 in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.

