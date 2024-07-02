Kevin Bacon and Glenn Howerton Join Netflix Limited Series SIRENS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kevin Bacon (City on a Hill, Maxxine, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F) and Glenn Howerton (Blackberry, Always Sunny in Philadelphia) have joined the Netflix limited series Sirens. They join previously announced cast Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy and Milly Alcock. The series is a female-driven, dark comedy limited series created by Emmy-nominated writer and showrunner Molly Smith Metzler (Maid) and executive produced by LuckyChap.

Kevin Bacon plays Peter Kell, who comes from an old money family and is the highest-status person in every room he enters. He’s an avid outdoorsman who enjoys the occasional joint. Glenn Howerton is Ethan Corbin II, a dear friend of the Kells and lifelong bachelor who lives next door. He's a regular at the yacht club and he's rapidly burning through his trust fund.

According to the synopsis, "Devon thinks her sister Simone has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell. Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention. When Devon tracks her sister down to say WTF, she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be. Told over the course of one explosive weekend at The Kells’ lavish beach estate, SIRENS is an incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class."

Emmy-nominated director Nicole Kassell (Watchmen and The Baby) will direct episodes 1-2 and also serve as executive producer.

Molly Smith Metzler is the showrunner, writer, and executive producer for Quiet Coyote. Other executive producers include Dani Gorin, Tom Ackerley, and Margot Robbie for LuckyChap.

Sirens is the first series out of Metzler’s creative partnership with Netflix and is based on her play Elemeno Pea, which she wrote at The Juilliard School. 2021’s acclaimed limited series Maid, was Metzler’s first project with Netflix.

Comments