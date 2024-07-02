BWW Q&A: Kristin Dotson on Celebrity Attractions Broadway Touring Season in Tulsa

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In our latest interview, meet Kristin Dotson, CEO of Celebrity Attractions. Celebrity Attractions is presenting its biggest season to date with seven shows on-season. Following this season will be the 25-26 Broadway Season in Tulsa that will begin with the National Tour Premiere of THE OUTSIDERS.

Current season begins in August with MOULIN ROUGE, followed by MJ, DOUBTFIRE, LES MIZ, CLUE, BACK TO THE FUTURE, and WICKED. All performances will be held at the Tulsa PAC. Shows presented that are not part of the season include BLUEY'S BIG PLAY and CIRQUE DUSOLEIL SONGBLAZERS.

What inspired the selection of shows for the current season at Celebrity Attractions?

As always, we try to cast a wide net in terms of content. We are always looking to include the hottest new shows coming out of New York - like MJ and BACK TO THE FUTURE. And many of our patrons enjoy making memories with their families so MRS. DOUBTFIRE and CLUE will fit that bill. LES MISERABLE is a favorite classic. And MOULIN ROUGE and WICKED are blockbusters on everyone's list.

Can you share some insights into the process of bringing such renowned productions to the Tulsa PAC?

It is a complicated puzzle to curate the Broadway season. We start years in advance, working with agents on what will be touring and then making sure when the production does come through our region, the venue is available. Because there are so many moving parts, we plan years in advance and depend on our great relationships with the agents in New York and our partners at the Tulsa PAC to make it happen!

How do you feel about presenting the National Tour Premiere of THE OUTSIDERS?

We are both an investor in the production as well as a presenter when THE OUTSIDERS begins the tour next fall. It has been such an honor to be involved with this very special, Tony Award winning show. We can't wait to bring the show "home" to Tulsa!

What do you believe the impact of these shows will be on the local community?

Having a robust performing arts scene is imperative to the quality of life in a community, both culturally and economically. We are proud to play this important role in Tulsa. Our Broadway season both entertains people of Tulsa and impacts the economy in huge ways, with tens of millions of dollars every year.

Can you share some of the challenges and triumphs of planning the biggest season to date for Celebrity Attractions?

Covid shut down our industry for nearly 2 years. Our biggest challenge has been to return to pre-Covid numbers and get our audience back fully. We knew that we needed to pack the 24-25 Season with irresistible titles at amazing prices - through lots of negotiations, patience and creativity, we met our goal.

Can you share some of your personal highlights or favorite moments as the CEO of Celebrity Attractions?

I love standing in the back of the theater for the opening of Disney's THE LION KING. I've probably watched it over 20 times, and I still get goosebumps watching the audience marvel at the animals as they parade down to the stage. And most recently, attending the Opening Night of THE OUTSIDERS with my seventeen-year-old daughter. Sharing my love for this book, movie and now musical was a very special memory.

Why must audiences check out the upcoming season?

There really isn't anything that compares to experiencing live theater. There is so much going on in the world today - so much that can divide us - but theater can unite us. Whether on a date, girls' night out, family event or entertaining clients, for a couple of hours you can escape to laugh, cry, think, and enjoy. The 24-25 Broadway Season will check all of those boxes!

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.