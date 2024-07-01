Video: Watch Trailer for HARLEY QUINN Spin-Off Series KITE MAN: HELL YEAH!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Max has released the trailer for the new adult animated series Kite Man: Hell Yeah, which features characters from the Max Original adult animated series Harley Quinn. The series is set to debut with two episodes on Thursday, July 18, followed by one new episode weekly through September 12, on Max.

Kite Man and Golden Glider take their relationship to the next level by opening a bar in the shadow of Lex Luthor’s Legion of Doom. Nobody said serving cold ones to the most dangerous rogues outside of Arkham Asylum would be easy, but sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name, and how to hide a body.

The cast includes Matt Oberg as Kite Man, Stephanie Hsu as Golden Glider, James Adomian as Bane, Natasia Demetriou as Malice, Janelle James as Queen of Fables, Jonathan Banks as Noonan, Keith David as Darkseid, Michael Imperioli as Joe/Moe Dubelz, Rory Scovel as Gus the Goon, Lance Reddick as Lex Luthor, and Judith Light as Helen Villigan.

Executive producers are Dean Lorey, Justin Halpern, Patrick Shumacker, Kaley Cuoco, and Sam Register. Based on the characters from DC. Production companies, Delicious Non-Sequitur, Lorey Stories, and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation.

