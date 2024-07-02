Video: First Look at Rhea Norwood, Layton Williams, and More in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new footage has been released for CABARET at the Kit Kat Club starring Rhea Norwood, Layton Williams, Sally Ann Triplett and Fenton Gray. Check out the video here!

Star of the Netflix smash hit series Heartstopper Rhea Norwood plays Sally Bowles and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and Bad Education star Layton Williams plays The Emcee. They are joined by Sally Ann Triplett as Fraulein Schneider and Fenton Gray as Herr Schultz.

Rhea Norwood and Layton Williams will play the roles until Saturday 21 September 2024.

Rhea, Layton, Sally Ann and Fenton join Michael Ahomka-Lindsay as Clifford Bradshaw, Wilf Scolding as Ernst Ludwig, Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, Liv Alexander as Texas, Natalie Chua as Frenchie, Laura Delany as Rosie, Taite-Elliot Drew as Hans, Damon Gould as Victor, El Haq Latief as Helga, Grant Neal as Herman/Max, Hicaro Nicolai as Lulu and Travis Ross as Bobby. The cast is completed by Rebecca Lisewski, Ela Lisondra, Nic Myers, Andy Rees, Toby Turpin and Patrick Wilden.

Nic Myers plays the role of Sally Bowles once a week.

The prologue company are Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Joseph Hardy, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine Mcloughlin, Jack William Parry, Jazmyn Raikes, Oliver Stockley and Ena Yamaguchi.

CABARET is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the original associate director and prologue director is Jordan Fein. The prologue composer and musical director is Angus MacRae.

CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Underbelly.

