Video: Watch Trailer for CANADA'S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS THE WORLD; Lisa Rinna & More Set to Appear as Guest Judges

O Canada!

World of Wonder has released the guest judges lineup and official trailer for “Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs The World”. The extra-special celebrity guest judges joining this season are:

Comedian and writer, Samantha Bee

Singer-songwriter, Alessia Cara

Musician, Charlotte Cardin

RuPaul's Drag Race S11 standout, Ra’Jah O’Hara

Designer, Kirk Pickersgill

Actress and TV Personality, Lisa Rinna

Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor return as resident judges while ”Canada’s Drag Race” favorite Sarain Fox appears again for a multi-episode guest judge run. Hollywood Jade also returns as THE RESIDENT choreographer.

With Canada acting as host nation, this six-episode battle will bring back fan favorites and top talent from across the globe for an elite competition to crown the Queen Of The Mother-Pucking World. At this level of competition, there are no weak links - just nine seasoned Queens with a thirst for victory. Let the international games begin!

Recently announced, the queens in the battle for the crown are: Alexis Mateo, Cheryl, Eureka!, Kennedy Davenport, La Kahena, Le Fil, Lemon, Miss Fiercalicious, and Tynomi Banks. The full cast will be at RuPaul’s DragCon LA this year! Presented by World of Wonder Productions, RuPaul’s DragCon is the largest celebration of drag culture in the world, that brings all the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to tens of thousands of attendees.

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs The World Season 2 will be available on WOW Presents Plus (worldwide ex. Canada and UK) and on Crave in Canada and BBC in UK on July 19th at 9:00pm ET.

Executive Producers for World of Wonder are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, and Tom Campbell. RuPaul serves as Executive Producer. In association with Crave, CANADA’S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS. THE WORLD is produced by Blue Ant Studios. Executive Producers for Blue Ant Studios are Matthew Hornburg, Mark J.W. Bishop, Laura Michalchyshyn, and Donna Luke. Trevor Boris is Executive Producer/Showrunner and Lori Greenberg is Supervising Producer. For Bell Media, Justin Stockman is Executive Producer. Senior Production Executive is Danielle Pearson. Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming. Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming. Justin Stockman is Vice President, Content Development & Programming, and Stewart Johnston is Senior Vice President, Content & Sales.

