Freddie Fox, Steve Coogan, & More Join Netflix's THE SANDMAN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Netflix has REVEALED that the following cast members & characters are joining the next sequence of stories of The Sandman:

Ruairi O’Connor (he/him) is ORPHEUS, the poet, musician, and oracle, is the only child of Dream and the muse, Calliope (last seen in “The Sandman,” Episode 111). Orpheus is an idealistic, romantic, young man – and very much his father’s son – until tragedy strikes and reveals to him the true nature of love.

Freddie Fox (he/him) is LOKI, the god of chaos. Loki is a charming, seductive shapeshifter. The smartest and most dangerous person in any room, Loki is utterly irresistible and never to be trusted.

Clive Russell (he/him) is ODIN, the father of Thor, and blood-brother to Loki. He is a longtime ally of Dream’s, but finds himself driven to desperate extremes in his efforts to stave off Ragnarök.

Laurence O’Fuarain (he/him) is THOR, the storm god. With his hammer Mjollnir, Thor is brusque, rude, and driven entirely by his appetites – for food and drink, for battle, and for sex.

Ann Skelly (she/her) is NUALA and Douglas Booth (he/him) is CLURACAN, royal emissaries from the court of Faerie. Nuala and Cluracan are siblings who are opposites in every way. Nuala is responsible, empathetic, and principled. Cluracan is an impulsive rogue who lives for pleasure. They disagree about everything, except their devotion to one another.

Jack Gleeson (he/him) is PUCK, a malevolent hobgoblin who serves as the royal jester to KING Auberon of Faerie. Puck is fascinated by mortals and enjoys nothing more than making sport of them for his own amusement. He’s also the inspiration for Shakespeare’s Puck in A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Indya Moore (she/her) is WANDA, a professional driver and security agent for an exclusive travel firm. Wanda proves herself to be an indispensable guide on an Endless road trip to the waking world.

Steve Coogan (he/him) is THE VOICE of BARNABAS, the canine companion of the Endless’s prodigal brother. Barnabas is loyal and loving, but an outspoken cynic. He’s man’s best friend and man’s sharpest critic.

Previously announced returning cast includes Tom Sturridge (he/him), Kirby (she/her), Mason Alexander Park (they/them), Donna Preston (she/her), Patton Oswalt (he/him), Vivienne Acheampong (she/her), Gwendoline Christie (she/her), Jenna Coleman (she/her), Ferdinand Kingsley (he/him), Stephen Fry (he/him), Asim Chaudhry (he/him), Sanjeev Bhaskar (he/him), Vanesu Samunyai (she/her), and Razane Jammal (she/her).

Visit Tudum.com article for more on The Sandman and quotes from creator & executive producer Neil Gaiman and executive producer, showrunner & writer Allan Heinberg.

ABOUT THE SANDMAN

S1 SYNOPSIS: When the Sandman, aka Dream (Tom Sturridge) — the powerful cosmic being who controls all our dreams — is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for over a century, he must journey across different worlds and timelines to fix the chaos his absence has caused.

Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series written by Neil Gaiman, THE SANDMAN is a rich, character-driven blend of myth and dark fantasy woven together over the course of ten epic chapters following Dream’s many adventures. Developed and executive produced by Gaiman, showrunner Allan Heinberg, and David S. Goyer, THE SANDMAN is Produced by Warner Bros. Television.

Photo Credit: Thomas Laisne

Comments