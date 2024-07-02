Video: Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker Discuss DESCENDANTS: THE RISE OF RED

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker, stars of the latest Descendants movie, stopped by GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss the upcoming installment of the beloved franchise. In Descendants: The Rise of Red, Baker plays Chloe Charming, daughter of Cinderella. Brandy returned to the role of the princess that she played in the 1997 TV version of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical.

Baker said working with Brandy was "surreal...She is an icon in the industry...She was so nurturing and really had that mother spirit to her."

Cantrall plays Red, who is the daughter of the Queen of Hearts. "She's this rebellious teenager who is kind of going on this journey of self-discovery," Cantrall told GMA about her character.

Because the duo are friends, they admitted that playing adversaries was a challenge. "Those scenes were hard- the ones where we had to hate each other- because we couldn't be further from that," said Cantrall.

Watch the full interview!

In Descendants: The Rise of Red, Former Villain Kid (aka VK) Uma, now Auradon Prep’s newest principal, extends an invite to the school to another VK — Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts from Wonderland. After the Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, Red and Cinderella’s daughter Chloe travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path. The music-driven Disney Original movie starts streaming Friday, July 12, exclusively on Disney+, followed by a special encore Friday, Aug. 9, at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel.

The movie stars Brandy, Rita Ora, Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, China Anne McClain, Jeremy Swift, Dara Reneé, Ruby Rose Turner, Morgan Dudley, Paolo Montalban, Melanie Paxson, Leonardo Nam, Joshua Colley and Peder Lindell. Additionally, the movie features Alex Boniello who appeared in both Spring Awakening and Dear Evan Hanson on Broadway. Boniello also won a Tony Award as a producer on Hadestown.

