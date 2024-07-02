Video: Watch Trailer for JACKPOT! With Awkwafina and John Cena

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Amazon Prime has just dropped the trailer for Jackpot! the upcoming outrageous action-comedy from Paul Feig. The movie premieres on Prime Video August 15, 2024.

In the near future, a ‘Grand Lottery’ has been newly established in California - the catch: kill the winner before sundown to legally claim their multi-billion dollar jackpot. When KATIE Kim (Awkwafina) moves to Los Angeles, she mistakenly finds herself with the winning ticket. Desperate to survive the hordes of jackpot hunters, she reluctantly joins forces with amateur lottery protection agent Noel Cassidy (John Cena) who will do everything in his power to get her to sundown in exchange for a piece of her prize. However, Noel must face off with his slick rival Louis Lewis (Simu Liu), who also seeks to collect Katie’s commission at all costs. JACKPOT! is directed by Paul Feig and written by Rob Yescombe.

The JACKPOT! Jackpot Sweepstakes is launching with the campaign. Fans can go to TheJackpotJackpot.com to enter for a chance to win GOLD, CASH and BUFFALO WILD WINGS FOR A DECADE!! (Combined value is over $35,000 for one lucky winner.).

Watch the trailer!

