Exclusive: Watch Episode of PBS KIDS' CITY ISLAND Featuring Ali Stroker

BroadwayWorld is excited to share an exclusive episode from the second season of City Island, the hit PBS KIDS animated shorts series.

Season 2, including 20 new shorts with 585 new characters and over 400 locations, will expand the series’ engaging civics-centered stories to include timely topics like news media and fact-based reporting, advertising, and the internet. The new season will premiere on July 5, with a new episode rolling out each Friday.

In the episode "Dancing Rules", Watt and his friends attend a ballet class taught by the legendary Slipper Sisters. Lacey Rollerskate (voiced by Broadway performer Ali Stroker) is unable to perform some of the dance moves because she has wheels. With the help of Ollie Scooter, Lacey learns about all the great wheel-focused dance moves that she can do! Together with the Slipper Sisters, they work to change the rules of ballet class so everyone can dance together.

Watch the episode now!

About City Island

City Island, from creator Aaron Augenblick and Future Brain Media, is a series of animated shorts for early elementary school-aged children set in a thriving metropolis and living city, where every object is a character. It includes local organizations, government institutions, and a diverse citizenry (like main character Watt, a lightbulb, and his friend Windy, a kite), while highlighting topics like cooperation, conflict resolution, and city planning. The series aims to help foster young viewers’ understanding of how cities and communities work.

City Island stars Kimia Behpoornia ("Abbott Elementary") and Kimiko Glenn ("Orange is the New Black") and the new season features notable guest talent, including Rosie Perez, Ali Stroker, Vanessa Bayer, and Rachel Bloom. The new season also includes two special musical episodes, “Theater Street" and "Holidays," written by comedian Rachel Wenitsky ("The Tonight Show," "SNL," "Story Pirates”).