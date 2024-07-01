Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy & Milly Alcock to Star in Netflix Limited Series SIRENS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has announced that Academy Award-winning actress Julianne Moore (May December, Mary & George), Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus and The Perfect Couple) and Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) will star in the Netflix limited series Sirens. The series is a female-driven, dark comedy limited series created by Emmy-nominated writer and showrunner Molly Smith Metzler (Maid) and executive produced by LuckyChap.

According to the synopsis, "Devon thinks her sister Simone has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell. Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention. When Devon tracks her sister down to say WTF, she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be. Told over the course of one explosive weekend at The Kells’ lavish beach estate, SIRENS is an incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class."

Julianne Moore will play Michaela Kell, a philanthropist and animal activist who runs island high society and is the wife to billionaire Peter Kell. Her relationship with her assistant, Simone, seems too close for comfort.

Meghann Fahy is Devon DeWitt who is on a downward spiral back in her hometown. She is funny, resilient, and fiercely protective-- especially of her younger sister Simone. Fahy appeared on Broadway as Natalie in Next to Normal and was also seen off-Broadway in Manhattan Theatre Club's 2017 production of Linda.

Milly Alcock is Devon’s sharp, charming younger sister Simone who has hit the jackpot working as a personal assistant to a billionaire. In 2023, Alcock made her West End debut in a production of Arther Miller's The Crucible.

Emmy-nominated director Nicole Kassell (Watchmen and The Baby) will direct episodes 1-2 and also serve as executive producer.

Molly Smith Metzler is the showrunner, writer, and executive producer for Quiet Coyote. Other executive producers include Dani Gorin, Tom Ackerley, and Margot Robbie for LuckyChap.

Sirens is the first series out of Metzler’s creative partnership with Netflix and is based on her play Elemeno Pea, which she wrote at The Juilliard School. 2021’s acclaimed limited series Maid, was Metzler’s first project with Netflix.

Photo credits: Walter McBride, Jennifer Broski, and Emilia Staugaard

