Video: Watch New Clip of SPACE CADET With Emma Roberts

Prime Video has just dropped a new clip from the upcoming comedy Space Cadet, starring Emma Roberts.

The movie follows Tiffany “Rex” Simpson (Roberts), who has always dreamed of going to space. However, life isn’t going quite as planned. Determined to turn things around, she aims high and with the embellishing touch of her supportive best friend Nadine (Poppy Liu), her “doctored” application lands her in NASA’s ultra-competitive astronaut training program. In over her head, Rex relies on her quick wits, moxie and determination to get to the top of her class. NASA program directors Pam (Gabrielle Union) and Logan (Tom Hopper) certainly take notice, but can this Florida girl get through training and into the cosmos before she blows her cover?

The film also stars Kuhoo Verma, Desi Lydic, Sebastián Yatra, Yasha Jackson, Andrew Call, Troy Iwata, Josephine Huang, Dave Foley, Sam Robards, and Joshua Harto.

Written and directed by Liz W. Garcia (“Purple Hearts,” “The Sinner”), Space Cadet is a comedy about the power of being yourself, following your dreams, and shooting for the stars. It will premiere globally on Prime Video July 4.

Watch the new clip now!

