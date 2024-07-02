Video: Sarah Hyland Discusses Playing Her 'Dream Role' of Audrey in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Sarah Hyland, who is currently playing Audrey in the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors, stopped by TODAY With Hoda & Jenna to discuss playing this iconic role.

"I grew up watching the movie, which I loved and I was fortunate enough to see the 2003 Broadway production starring Kerry Butler. I just felt absolutely in love, even more so just seeing it on stage," Hyland told Hoda and Jenna.

She added, "Audrey has been a dream role of mine since I was a little girl and I'm just having the time of my life."

Hyland also shouted out the "amazing" puppeteers that operate the Audrey II plant, which she says is "so lifelike." She went on to sing the praises of live theater, as opposed to film or television: "Performing and singing and dancing...there's absolutely nothing like it."

Watch the full interview!

Known for her role in Modern Family, Sarah Hyland made her Broadway debut in Grey Gardens as Jackie Bouvier and was most recently seen on the stage in the 2014 production of HAIR at the Hollywood Bowl. Her screen credits include notable roles in ABC’s “Annie” and “Dirty Dancing” remakes, Geek Charming, Vampire Academy, Struck by Lightning, and “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.”

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening).

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS began previews at Westside Theatre on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 and opened to widespread critical acclaim on Thursday, October 17, 2019.