Video: Watch Clip From Episode 3 of LAND OF WOMEN

Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the third episode of “Land of Women,” the new six-episode dramedy starring and executive produced by award-winning actress Eva Longoria. The third episode will make its global debut on Wednesday, July 3 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through July 24.

Episode 3: With Gala’s deep knowledge of wine, she starts working at the winery with Amat and finds ways to improve the wine. Julia makes things worse with her sister Mariona, while Kate is confronted by the locals at THE VILLAGE bar.

“Land of Women” is a dramedy starring Eva Longoria as Gala, a well-to-do New Yorker who has her life turned upside down when her husband fails to repay a debt to the wrong people. With dangerous criminals searching for her family and now vanished husband, Gala is forced to leave the city with her aging mother Julia (Carmen Maura) and teenage daughter Kate (Victoria Bazúa) to her mother's hometown in northern Spain—a place that Julia fled 50 years ago—to start life anew and hope their identities remain hidden. But gossip in the charming wine town quickly spreads, unraveling their deepest family secrets and truths.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Land of Women” is created by Ramón Campos, Gema R. Neira and Paula Fernández and is directed by Iris Award winner Carlos Sedes. The series is produced by Bambú Producciones, and executive produced by showrunner Campos, Neira, Sedes, Iris Award winner Teresa Fernández-Valdés, Ben Spector, Sandra Condito and Longoria via her media company HYPHENATE MEDIA GROUP, co-founded in 2023 by Longoria and her business partner Cris Abrego.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

