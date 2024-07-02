Jeremy Irons Joins Cast of THE MORNING SHOW Season 4

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



According to multiple reports, Jeremy Irons will be joining Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Marion Cotillard in the fourth season of the Apple TV drama The Morning Show. Irons will star as Martin Levy, the father of Alex Levy (Aniston).

Irons has appeared in a plethora of roles on stage and screen and is known for his roles in Reversal of Fortune and The French Lieutenant's Woman, among others. He will be seen later this year in the miniseries THE COUNT of Monte Cristo and it was recently announced that he will be co-starring with Glenn Close in a new film. In May, Irons appeared at The Hollywood Bowl in a concert celebrating 30 years of The Lion King.

The Morning Show recently aired its broadly acclaimed third season which broke records for Apple TV+, increasing viewership year over year, and has been hailed as “gripping” and “better than ever.” The third season of the series was recognized with an AFI award, and was the most-nominated series at this year's 29th Annual Critics Choice Association Awards.

The Morning Show explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. In addition to Aniston and Witherspoon, the star-studded ensemble cast is led by Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Comments