Release Date Set for GODLESS Starring Ana Ortiz and Harry Lennix

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Michael Ricigliano's film Godless will premiere in September 2024. Shot entirely on location on Long Island, it presents a thought-provoking narrative that delves into the complexities of faith, ambition, and personal conviction.

Godless tells the story of Governor Angela Porra (Ana Ortiz), a practicing Catholic and ambitious politician who recently signed the first gay marriage law in her state's history. With her sights set on the White House, she commits to signing into law a late-term abortion bill that is creeping through the state's legislature. Shy the required votes to pass, Angela secretly hopes she will never have to sign it into law. However, her newly appointed parish Bishop, Reginald Roland (Harry Lennix), delivers a stern message: by signing the gay marriage bill, she has forsaken her faith and is excommunicated. This proclamation ignites a fierce battle between Church and State, with Angela’s political future hanging in the balance. As her excommunication draws attention to the abortion bill, Angela must reconcile her faith with her responsibilities to her constituents. In the end, both Angela and Reginald confront their sins and their shared humanity.

"Godless came to me as an exploration of the intersection between faith and politics, a theme that feels particularly urgent in today's climate. Originally conceived as a play, the story evolved into a cinematic narrative about the political and spiritual fallout from a Catholic politician’s excommunication. I was inspired by the intense, often invisible conflicts that occur when personal beliefs clash with public duties. This film isn't about making judgments; it's about presenting the raw complexities of such a conflict and allowing the audience to reflect on their own views. In a time when the lines between personal and public morality are increasingly scrutinized, I felt it was the perfect moment to tell this story." Filmmaker, Michael Ricigliano, Jr.

Along with Ana Ortiz (“Ugly Betty.” Hulu’s “Love, Victor”) and Harry Lennix ( “Zack Snyder's Justice League," "Titus," "The Blacklist"), the film features Patrick Breen (“Feud”), Dan Grimaldi (“The Sopranos”), Thomas G. Waites (The Warriors, The Savant), Richard O’ Brien (No Peanuts for Brooks McGill), Timothy Doyle (“The Blacklist”), and Jennice Fuentes (SkyFly, “K Street”),

Godless is executive produced by John Gould Rubin, Jeff Schneider, and Craig Cohen, and produced by the Emmy-nominated Without A Net Productions, Harry Lennix, Vincent Petrosini, Elyssa Lyn Rabinowitz, in association with Jennice Fuentes, and Angel Soltero.

About the Filmmaker:

Michael Ricigliano (Writer/ Director) Based on Long Island, New York, Michael is an abstract painter, screenwriter, and film producer. He wrote and produced the feature-length film The Brooklyn Banker, starring Paul Sorvino, David Proval, Troy Garity and directed by Federico Castelluccio which was released theatrically in 2016. Michael has penned the feature film screenplay Created Equal (Based on the book by RA Brown) starring Lou Diamond Philips, Aaron Tveit, Edy Ganem and directed by Bill Duke. Michael’s play A Queen for a Day, directed by John Gould Rubin, and starring David Proval and Vincent Pastore, had a very successful run on the New York stage at the Theater at Saint Clements on West 46th Street. Federico Castelluccio has signed on to direct the film adaptation. He is a member of the Silvermine Guild of Artists and has exhibited his abstract work at the Steinberg Museum of Art, The Herkshere Museum of Art, Union League Club Gallery, Huntington Arts Council and the Lilac Gallery in Manhattan.

Comments