Exclusive: Watch Christopher Jackson in New Clip From PBS KIDS and Sesame Workshop's TOGETHER WE CAN

BroadwayWorld is excited to share an exclusive clip from Together We Can, Sesame Workshop’s latest collaboration with PBS KIDS.

The series, consisting of 20 eye-catching music videos, is centered on a civics curriculum that aims to support children in seeing themselves as active members of their communities and give them context on how our government plays a role in our everyday lives.

This new clip is from the episode "Vote" featuring Tony-nominated Broadway performer Christopher Jackson. The kids featured in the episode explain the importance of voting in everyday life. Whether in class and voting on an after-school club, or at home and deciding what to eat for dinner—kids can always use their voice to vote. And even though the majority wins, they can learn to respect the outcome and vote again on something else when the opportunity is there.

The first 10 episodes of Together We Can will debut July 3 on PBS KIDS, with the remaining 10 premiering on August 7. Watch the clip now!

About Together We Can

Together We Can features a variety of memorably sticky songs across multiple genres sung by a cast of kids – who are joined by celebrity guest stars Savannah Guthrie (NBC’s “Today”), Christopher Jackson (“In the Heights,” “Hamilton”), Hoda Kotb (NBC’s “Today”), and Christian Slater (“Mr. Robot”). Each music video encourages viewers to learn, listen, lead... and sing and dance all along the way.

The series is part of PBS KIDS' slate of civics-themed content designed to support the core idea that everyone, including children, can be active and contributing members of their home, school, and broader communities.