Video: AI Voices of Judy Garland, Sir Laurence Olivier, & More Now Available on ElevenLabs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







ElevenLabs now features the voices of Judy Garland, James Dean, Burt Reynolds, and Sir Laurence Olivier on their Reader App.

The app allows users to listen to any digital text on the go, including articles, PDFs, ePub, newsletters, or e-books, all powered by ElevenLab's AI voices. The readings are said to be "emotionally rich, context-aware voiceover." ElevenLabs also clarified that "These iconic voices are exclusively available through the app for individual streaming and are not part of our broader Voice Library for creating content to share."

Broadway legend and daughter of Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli says "It's exciting to see our mother's voice available to the countless millions of people who love her. Through the spectacular new technology offered by ElevenLabs, our family believes that this will bring new fans to Mama, and be exciting to those who already cherish the unparalleled legacy that Mama gave and continues to give to the world."

ElevenLabs has also worked with other estates in recreating the voices and ensuring the participation of the heirs of these performers.

“Judy Garland, James Dean, Burt Reynolds, and Sir Laurence Olivier are some of the most celebrated actors in history. We deeply respect their legacy and are honored to have their voices as part of our platform,” said Dustin Blank, Head of Partnerships at ElevenLabs. “Adding them to our growing list of narrators marks a major step forward in our mission of making content accessible in any language and voice.”

Tina Xavie, the Chief Marketing Officer of CMG worldwide, the management firm for these iconic estates, stated: “As someone who has had the privilege of representing iconic figures throughout history for decades, I am incredibly excited about our partnership with ElevenLabs. We appreciate their thoughtful approach in working with talent in the right way. We are excited by the new opportunities they are providing our clients and look forward to more to come.”

Read more HERE.