Video: Watch Trailer for THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER With Judy Greer, Pete Holmes & More

Lionsgate has released the trailer for The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, a new holiday movie based on the beloved book by Barbara Robinson.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever centers on the Herdmans – absolutely the worst kids in the history of the world. But this Christmas, they’re taking over their local church Pageant – and they just might unwittingly teach a shocked community the true meaning of Christmas.

The cast includes Judy Greer, Pete Holmes, Molly Belle Wright, and Lauren Graham.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is directed by DALLAS Jenkins, who also wrote the screenplay alongside Platte F. Clark & Darin McDaniel and Ryan Swanson. The movie hits theaters on November 8.

Watch the trailer now!

