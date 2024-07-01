REACHER Season Two Arrives on DVD, Blu-Ray and 4K UHD This September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 98% Rotten Tomatoes Certified Fresh series returns when Reacher Season Two arrives on DVD and Blu-ray September 17 from Paramount Home Entertainment. Reacher Season Two will also be available on 4K UHD, manufactured on demand.

Reacher is back – and this time it’s personal. In the heart-pounding second season of REACHER, when members of Reacher’s (Alan Ritchson) old military unit start turning up dead, he’ll risk everything to get revenge.

Pulled from his drifter lifestyle, Reacher reunites with three of his former teammates turned chosen family to investigate, including Frances Neagley (Maria Sten); Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), a forensic accountant for whom Reacher has long had a soft spot; and fast-talking, switchblade-wielding family man David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos). Together, they begin to connect the dots in a mystery where the stakes get higher at every turn, and brings about questions of who has betrayed them—and who will die next. Using his inimitable blend of smarts and size, Reacher will stop at nothing to uncover the truth and protect the members of his unit. If there’s one thing Reacher and his team know for certain, it’s that you do not mess with the Special Investigators. This season, get ready for Reacher and the 110th to hit back hard.

Season 2 of REACHER also stars Ferdinand Kingsley, Domenick Lombardozzi and Robert Patrick.

