Video: Watch Mia Goth Read Fan Mail in New MAXXXINE Promo

A24 has just released a new promo for Ti West's film Maxxine, featuring Mia Goth reading fanmail from the Official Maxine Minx Fan Club. The film, which completes the X trilogy, will be released this Friday, July 5.

The new movie follows adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx (played by Goth) as she navigates the world of 1980s Hollywood following the brutal massacre that she witnessed in rural Texas. After arriving in Hollywood during the height of classic horror films, a mysterious killer is discovered to be stalking the starlets of Hollywood and a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past.

Maxxine is directed by X and Pearl writer/director Ti West and stars Mia Goth, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon.

The new movie follows 2022's X and Pearl, respectively. X centers on a group of adult film actors who, while staying at a cabin in rural Texas, find that there is more to their hosts than meets the eye. Pearl serves as a prequel to that film, telling the story of a passionate young woman whose aspirations to be famous lead her to commit heinous acts of violence to the people around her.

