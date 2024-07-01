Video: Holland Taylor Talks 'Electrifying' Dialogue in N/A

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Tony-Award nominated actress Holland Taylor stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Friday to discuss some of her latest projects, including the play N/A. The play, which just opened at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, is loosely based on former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and highlights the political differences across generations through people within the political system.

"I got offered this play and I had just had a shoulder replacement and thought 'I can't really do a play.' I got up to page 30 before I called my agent and said 'Whatever you have to do, make sure I am in this play!'" she recalled.

"I've never read such dialogue," she added, calling it "electrifying."

Taylor pointed out how N/A differs from Ann, a previous play where she portrayed Texas governor Ann Richards: "[Ann] was about the person, period...not about politics at all. This is about the politics and the dialogue and also the atmosphere of the country...It's very satisfying to be in this play."

Watch the interview now!

Holland Taylor and Ana Villafañe return to the stage as two congresswomen, generations apart in this new play about power, politics, and the perilous path to progress. N/A is a battle of wills -- and wits – between N, the first woman Speaker of the House, and A, the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. Inspired by real people and events, N/A illuminates the person whom many consider the most powerful woman in American history…and the once-in-a-generation political talent who defied her. The script is written by Mario Correa.