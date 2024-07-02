Hayao Miyazaki's PRINCESS MONONOKE Returning to Theaters This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets are on sale now for master director Hayao Miyazaki’s Princess Mononoke, which returns to theaters in July for 5 nights of screenings nationwide.

Coming off the blockbuster theatrical release, and triumphant Oscar® win for the director’s latest feature, The Boy and the Heron, GKIDS and Fathom are thrilled to continue the 2024 edition of Studio Ghibli Fest with the celebrated filmmaker’s epic feature. Audiences can look forward to Studio Ghibli Fest 2024’s biggest slate of films to date with a 14-title lineup, and upcoming anniversary celebrations including Howl’s Moving Castle’s 20th Anniversary, Kiki’s Delivery Service’s 25th Anniversary, and Pom Poko’s 30th Anniversary. The film will be shown in both original Japanese and English dubbed versions. In addition to the full feature, screenings will include a sneak peek of the bonus features from the upcoming Blu-ray release of The Boy and the Heron.

Tickets for Princess Mononoke can be purchased online by visiting HERE, HERE, or at participating theater box offices (Theaters and participants are subject to change).

Princess Mononoke Show Dates

All event listings are in local time

Saturday, July 13 at 3:00 PM (Japanese Language with Subtitles)

Sunday, July 14 at 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM (English Language Dub)

Monday, July 15 at 7:00 PM (Japanese Language with Subtitles)

Tuesday, July 16 at 7:00 PM (English Language Dub)

Wednesday, July 17 at 7:00 PM (Japanese Language with Subtitles)

