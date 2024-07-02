George Stephanopoulos Sets First TV Interview With President Joe Biden Following Debate

The extended interview will air Sunday, July 7, on “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” and “Good Morning America” on Monday, July 8.

By: Jul. 02, 2024
ABC News has REVEALED that they will have the exclusive, first television interview with President Joe Biden following the presidential debate last week.

The president will sit down on the campaign trail Friday with “Good Morning America” co-anchor and “This Week” anchor George Stephanopoulos. A first look of the interview will air Friday, July 5, on “World News Tonight with David Muir,” with portions airing on “Good Morning America” Saturday and Sunday as well.

