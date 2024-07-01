Feature: BroadwayWorld Cabaret Upcoming Show Roundup – July 1 to July 7, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with a few top picks for jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week, including drag, comedy, jazz, and a solo musical by Abraham Lincoln himself.

Tues. July 2nd @ 7 pm

Ruby Karp: I DON’T TRUST ADULTS at Joe’s Pub

Tickets available here.

What: A new solo show by comedian Ruby Karp (Comedy Central, MTV)

Ruby Karp's I Don't Trust Adults exposes the trials and tribulations of a failed child star and the many adults who wronged her over the years. How many adults publicly wrote hit articles on her? How many theater teachers made her cry? How is Mark Zuckerberg allegedly involved in all of this? Join Ruby as she dissects why she doesn't trust adults.

The show features opener Jeff Hiller (HBO’s Somebody Somewhere)

Price: Tickets are $20 plus a service fee. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Tues. July 2nd, Fri. July 5th & Sat. July 6th @ 7 pm

Lady Bunny: HOT TROLL SUMMER at Green Room 42

Tickets available here.

What: A night of delightfully funny song parodies by drag queen Lady Bunny

Lady Bunny: Hot Troll Summer presents a round-up of Lady Bunny’s comedy classics including her version of La Cage Aux Folles' “I Am What I Am” re-named “I Am Such a Ham” and a re-imagined version of Lady Gaga's “Born This Way” that calls out members of the LGBTQ+ community who are too-often overlooked. “It’s my honorarium to lesbians, size queens and scat freaks,” Bunny explains, adding that it is “high time they are recognized and celebrated, too!" Additional showstopping numbers include Bunny’s new single, "Is It Ozempic...Or AIDS?", where she finally addresses the questions related to her dramatic weight loss; her ode to Fire Island's notorious Meat Rack; and a biting non-PC parody of RuPaul’s hit single, “Sissy the Walk,” about the monkeypox epidemic.

Price: Tickets start at $37.9 (including fees) for side/back seating. There is no food or drink minimum at Green Room 42.

Tues. July 2nd to Sat. July 6th @ 7 + 9:30 pm

YELLOWJACKETS at Birdland

Tickets available here.

What: A performance by one of jazz’s most influential and loved groups

The Yellowjackets formed in the late 1970’s as the backup band for guitarist Robben Ford. They recorded their first album together in 1980. Shortly after that recording, however, Ford decided to part ways and go in a different musical direction. As a result, the modern day Yellowjackets were formed — a trio with Russell Ferrante, Jimmy Haslip and Ricky Lawson. Since then, and with the addition of Bob Mintzer, the Yellowjackets have gained and maintained prominence as one of jazz’s most influential and loved groups. They’re playing two shows a night at Birdland from Tuesday to Saturday this week.

Price: Tickets start at $40.61 including fees. There is a $20 food or drink minimum per person.

Tues. July 2nd & Sat. July 7th @ 7 pm

Linda Eder at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

What: A night of superb singing by cabaret master Linda Eder

Catch one of the final two shows of this run. Linda Eder (Jekyll & Hyde) is one of the world’s most beloved and versatile voices. 54 Below is welcoming this celebrated songstress to back to their stage for these very special performances. She’s a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway’s living room.

Read a review of this run by Nathan Johnson.

Price: Remaining tickets start at $139 (including fees) for side view seating. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Weds. July 3rd to Sat. July 6th @ 7 pm

LIZ CALLAWAY AND JASON GRAAE: HAPPILY EVER LAUGHTER at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

What: A light-hearted evening of laughs and love songs by two cabaret veterans

Celebrate the hot sultry days of summer with Liz Callaway and Jason Graae as they join forces for a romantic (but platonic) evening of love songs, high belting, and hilarity! With more than 11 Broadway shows, 150 recording/cast albums, and 35 movies and television shows between them, these college pals who made their NYC Off-Broadway debuts together have stories! With Alex Rybeck, Musical Director.

Price: Remaining tickets start at $29 (including fees) for side view seating. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Sun. July 7th @ 2:30 pm

BABE LINCOLN at Caveat

Tickets available here.

What: A solo musical comedy show “by” Abraham Lincoln, starring Ellie MacPherson (The Play That Goes Wrong)

You thought winning the Civil War was hard, try writing a solo hour. Having discovered a previously unseen script of Abraham Lincoln’s secret stand-up special, Ellie MacPherson brings his story to life as she becomes Babe Lincoln. Packed with big tunes and little-known facts about Abraham Lincoln, this riotous historical cabaret gradually leads into incredible stories from Ellie’s own life, allowing her to explore why we should all be a bit more like Abe. By avoiding theatres at all costs. Thank God Caveat is more of a bar/ basement situation.

Price: Tickets are $15 online, $20 at the door. Caveat is a 21+ venue.

Sun. July 7th @ 5 pm

GIANMARCO SORESI: THEATER ADULT at Caveat

Tickets available here.

What: Comedian Gianmarco Soresi intereviews actor Natalie Walker about her early roles and experiences as a “theater kid”

Soresi will “interview former theater kids about their “careers” in the performing arts from the time they were children up until they graduated college. Whether it’s the year they were cast as a tree in third grade or their star turn as Tevye in a Catholic high school’s ill-fated production of Fiddler on The Roof, each role is approached with the investment of Inside The Actors Studio accompanied by the comedic riffing and introspection of You Made It Weird. And of course, performing arts isn’t limited to theater! I’m talking talent shows, short-lived punk bands, graduation speeches that almost had your diploma revoked, debate team romances, attempts at professional wrestling in the backyard that resulted in a broken leg, and over dramatic readings of the Passover story at seder (that last one might just be me).”

Read an interview about this show.

Price: Tickets are $20 online, $25 at the door. Caveat is a 21+ venue.

Sun. July 7th @ 6 pm

THE MARTHA GRAHAM CRACKER CABARET at Joe’s Pub

Tickets available here.

What: A unique blend of drag, theater, rock-and roll-cabaret, and performance art

After a recent battle with leukemia, Philadelphia's incomparable drag queen Martha Graham Cracker finally returns to the stage at Joe's Pub with her full band. Martha is played by Pig Iron Theatre Company co-founder Dito van Reigersberg, and this one-of-a-kind show includes lots of audience interaction, musical interpretations of songs by artists as varied as Nina Simone, Black Sabbath, Madonna, and Prince, and many unpredictable and unforgettable moments. The Martha Graham Cracker Cabaret sits at a unique intersection of drag, theater, rock-and roll-cabaret, and performance art.

Price: Tickets are $55 plus a service fee. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Note: There are just a handful of tickets left for this performance, but if you miss this one there are two more shows in August.

Comments