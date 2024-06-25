Photos: First Look At Polka Theatre's SAM WU IS NOT AFRAID OF GHOSTS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Polka Theatre has released photos of the premiere of the new stage adaptation of Kevin and Katie Tsang’s best-selling book Sam Wu is NOT Afraid of Ghosts. Recommended for 6 – 12-year-olds, the adaptation will play in the Main Theatre at the Wimbledon venue through Sunday 18 August 2024.

Sam Liu (Ted Lasso – Apple TV+, The Suspicions of Mr Whicher – Watermill Theatre) will play the title role of ‘Sam Wu’ and will be joined by 2022 The Stage Debut Award nominee Kudzai Mangombe (Malindadzimu – Hampstead Theatre, The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe – Birmingham REP) as ‘Zoe’, Off West End Award-winner Ed Cooke (Tossed – Royal Vauxhall Tavern, An Apology to Lady Gaga – VAULT Festival) as ‘Bernard/Pet Shop Owner, Off West End Award-winner Yuki Sutton (Ride: The Musical – Charing Cross Theatre, Theodosia - BBC) as ‘Lucy/Na-Na/Ralph’ and Daniel York (Dr Semmelweis – West End, Snow in Midsummer - RSC) as ‘Spaceman Jack’.

The creative team will be led by Director Emily Ling Williams (recent winner of Best Director at the 2023 Stage Debut Awards for A Playlist for the Revolution, Bush Theatre) and Writer Julie Tsang and they will be joined by Liam Bunster as Designer (Set & Costume), Gillian Tan as Lighting & Video Designer, and Holly Khan as Composer & Sound Designer.

Sam Wu is NOT Afraid of Ghosts was first published in 2018 and was the first of a series of six titles, all of which deal with common childhood fears in a hilarious, sensitive and accessible way.

Photo Credit: Steve Gregson



Polka Theatre's SAM WU IS NOT AFRAID OF GHOSTS

