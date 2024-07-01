Video: Watch Trailer for 1992 Starring Tyrese Gibson, Ray Liotta & Scott Eastwood

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lionsgate has released the trailer for 1992, the upcoming action-crime thriller starring Tyrese Gibson and directed by Ariel Vromen. From executive producer Snoop Dogg, the movie co-stars Ray Liotta in one of his final film roles and will hit theaters on August 30th.

In 1992, Mercer (Gibson) is desperately trying to rebuild his life and his relationship with his son (Christopher A’mmanuel) amidst the turbulent 1992 LA uprising following the Rodney KING verdict. Across town, another father and son (Liotta and Scott Eastwood) put their own strained relationship to THE TEST as they plot a dangerous heist to steal catalytic converters, which contain valuable platinum, from the factory where Mercer works. As tensions rise in Los Angeles and chaos erupts, both families reach their boiling points when they collide in this tense crime-thriller.

The cast also includes Clé Bennett, Dylan Arnold, Michael Beasley, Ori Pfeffer, Tosin Morohunfola, and Oleg Taktarov.

Watch the trailer!

