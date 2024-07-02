BWW Q&A: Charis Leos on Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS at Maine State Music Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



We spoke to Charis Leos about appearing in Irving Berlin's White Christmas at Maine State Music Theatre! Charis is a familiar face at MSMT, appearing in dozens of shows over the years, beginning with Nunsense in 1997. Some favorite MSMT roles include Roz (9 to 5), Rose (Gypsy), Louise (Always, Patsy Cline), Paulette (Legally Blonde), Maggie (42nd Street), Madame Thenardier (Les Miserables), Chaperone (Drowsy Chaperone) and Dolly (Hello, Dolly!).

MSMT is delighted to announce its enchanting summer production of Irving Berlin’s timeless classic, Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Running from July 17 to August 3, this heartwarming musical promises to bring festive cheer to the Pickard Theatre with its captivating performances, dazzling choreography, and unforgettable melodies. Based on the beloved, timeless film, this musical adaptation features a book by David Ives and Paul Blake, and seventeen Irving Berlin songs including Happy Holiday, Sisters, Blue Skies, How Deep is the Ocean, I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm, I Love a Piano, White Christmas and more!

Step into a winter wonderland as the entire Pickard Theatre transforms into a festive holiday haven. Audiences will be greeted by a multitude of Christmas trees and stunning holiday decor, creating an immersive experience that captures the spirit of Christmas in the heart of summer.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, MSMT will host a Holiday Craft Market in the lobby, offering patrons the perfect opportunity to shop for unique handmade gifts and holiday decorations before the show and during intermission. It’s a delightful way to extend the joy of the season and support local artisans.

The principal cast of White Christmas features Will Ray (Bob Wallace), Daniel Plimpton (Phil Davis), Kerry Conte (Betty Haynes) and Darien Crago (Judy Haynes). MSMT fan favorites Charis Leos and David Girolmo grace the stage as Martha Watson and General Henry Waverly, respectively. The role of Susan will be alternated by Laura Guzmán, Scout Martin, and Charlotte Van Ledtje.

The ensemble includes Karoline Brechter, Mark Aldrich, Joe Capstick, Thomas Dalceredo, Mary Beth Donahoe, Jasmine Gillenwaters, Tauren Hagans, Jessica Hoadley, Calista Jones, Tyler Johnson-Campion, Emily Kelly, Nate Krohmer, Christian Miller, Lav Raman, Mandie Rapoza, Eric Rivas, Jeff Sullivan, and Mark Tran Russ.

The production is directed and choreographed by the acclaimed Marc Robin, with musical direction by Brian Cimmet. The creative team also includes Jeff Hendry (Costume Design), Paul Black (Lighting Design), Robert Kovach (Scenic Design), Shannon Slaton (Sound Design), Colin Reibel (Projections), Kevin S. Foster II (Wig Design) and Iván Dario Cano (Production Stage Manager).

Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate Christmas in July with the Maine State Music Theatre’s spectacular production of Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the MSMT Box Office or online at www.msmt.org.

In her 25+ years as a member of AEA, Charis Leos has performed at the Fulton, Portland Stage, Walnut Street, Pioneer, New London, Riverside, PCLO, TUTS, Dallas Theatre Center, Second Stage, Tuahcahn, Gateway Playhouse, The Palace, Stage West, Second Stage, Maltz Jupiter, Northern Stage, among others. Her varied career includes commercial work, voice-overs, television/film, improv comedy, and nightclub appearances.

What inspired you to pursue a career in theatre?

I wanted to be an actress for as long as I can remember. I grew up in a house that was full of music and entertainment. I started performing at a very young age and fell in love with it. It never occurred to me that it might not happen. My mother got upset at me in college for not having something to “fall back on”, but I never intended to fall back on anything. I don’t think I’m built for anything else. The only thing I’ve ever wanted to do was perform.

Can you share some of your favorite moments from your varied and extensive career?

When I was in college, I was chosen to participate in the Northwood/IASTA program. I attended on their Mary Martin scholarship, and one day, Mary Martin actually walked into the building to visit us. I almost fell over. A few years later, when she was presented with a Lifetime Achievement in the Arts Award at the Players Club in NYC, I was among several past program attendees who were invited to perform that night. It was a magical night that I will never forget.

How has your past experience prepared you for your role as Martha Watson in "White Christmas"?

I’ve always felt like I was born in the wrong decade. My timing and vocal quality best lend themselves to big old-school musicals. Martha is everything I love about classic movie and theatre musical characters: fast-talking, funny and clever, and doesn’t take any guff from anyone. As the granddaughter of two World War II Colonels and the daughter of a father who was a career army officer as well, the General has met his match with me!

What can audiences expect from Maine State Music Theatre's production of "White Christmas"?

I love MSMT’s idea of Christmas in July. What better way to escape the summer heat for a bit. It’s a wonderful show full of gorgeous music, exciting dance numbers, warm humor and is beautifully sentimental.

You've performed in dozens of shows at MSMT over the years, how has your experience evolved?

From day one, I felt like I was part of the MSMT family. As my time here has grown, so has my attachment to the community and the theater staff. This really is my home away from home. I love being out in the community and having people talk to me about how much the theater means to them. I’ve met people who grew up coming to see shows with their families and now bring their own children. It is part of what makes Brunswick so special. I’m incredibly proud of each and every opportunity I have had to perform here.

Are there any unique challenges or rewards in performing a Christmas-themed play during the summer?

I think people will have a blast celebrating the holidays in the middle of summer! It’ll be a unique and fun experience that the whole family can share.

Why must audiences come and see the show?

Two words: MARC ROBIN! White Christmas is going to be a dance extravaganza, and no one does that better than our director/choreographer, Marc Robin.

