Video: Watch Trailer for THE CRITIC With Ian McKellen

The trailer for The Critic, the upcoming dark and sharp-witted thriller starring Ian McKellen, has just dropped. The film features an all-star British cast including McKellen, Gemma Arterton, Mark Strong, Ben Barnes, Alfred Enoch, Romola Garai and Lesley Manville.

According to the synopsis, "When the most feared and vicious theatre critic in town Jimmy Erskine (McKellen), finds himself suddenly in the cross hairs of the Daily Chronicle’s new owner David Brooke (Strong), he strikes a sinister Faustian pact with struggling actress Nina Land (Arterton) who is desperate to win his favour."

The film is directed by Anand Tucker, with a screenplay by Patrick Marber.

The Critic made its world debut at TIFF in 2023 and is set to hit British cinemas on September 14, 2024. A US release date has not yet been confirmed.

Watch the trailer!