Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BULL on CBS - Monday, August 17, 2020

The episode airs from 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT.

"Imminent Danger" - Bull and the TAC team take a difficult pro bono murder case before the holidays and realize it will take a Christmas miracle to win, as the presiding judge has a grudge against Bull. Also, Marissa pushes for an office Christmas party, and Taylor embarks on a new romance, on a rebroadcast of BULL, Monday, August 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 12/16/19.)

BULL stars Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull in a drama inspired by the early career of DR. PHIL McGraw, the founder of one of the most prolific trial-consulting firms of all time. Brilliant, brash and charming, Dr. Bull is the ultimate puppet master as he combines psychology, human intuition and high-tech data to learn what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses and the accused tick.

His personal life proves harder to manage as he tries to live a healthier lifestyle following a heart attack and learns he is expecting a child with his ex-wife. Bull employs an enviable team of experts at Trial Analysis Corporation to shape successful narratives down to the very last detail. This includes his quick-witted former brother-in-law, Benny Colón, a lawyer who acts as defense attorney in the company's mock trials; Marissa Morgan, a neurolinguistics expert from the Department of Homeland Security who monitors shifting jury reactions in real-time for Bull; former NYPD detective Danny James, the firm's tough but relatable investigator; Taylor Rentzel, a working mother and former colleague of Marissa's who is an expert in coding and computer hacking; and Chunk Palmer, a former all-American lineman and stylist-turned-law student who helps clients prepare their look and testimony for trial.

In high-stakes trials, Bull's combination of remarkable insight into human nature, three Ph.D.'s and a top-notch staff creates winning strategies that tip the scales of justice in his clients' favor.