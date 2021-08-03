Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHEN NATURE CALLS on ABC - Thursday, August 19, 2021

Helen Mirren narrates a documentary examination of the animal kingdom, featuring a deer who can't stop dropping her famous friends' names, a clown fish who has been cheating with her tennis instructor, a pit-fighting Owl called "The Pit Fighter" and a deep examination revealing the plural of "moose.""When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren" is a laugh-out-loud, one-hour unscripted comedy series that looks at the lighter side of the natural world.Based on a BBC Studios comedy format, the series features comedians putting words into the mouths of beautiful beasts, teeny-tiny frogs, beatboxing badgers and more in captivating footage from all over the world.