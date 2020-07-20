Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of UNITED WE FALL on ABC - Wednesday, August 5, 2020
"My Favorite Marta" - Jo steps in as a role model for her teenage niece, Marta, much to her strict father Chuy's dismay. Bill plays matchmaker for Sandy who, UNDER THE INFLUENCE of post-colonoscopy drugs, inadvertently professes her love for her first husband, Dave, on an all-new episode of "United We Fall," WEDNESDAY, AUG. 5 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"United We Fall" stars Will Sasso as Bill Ryan, Christina Vidal Mitchell as Jo Rodriguez, Jane Curtin as Sandy Ryan, Guillermo Diaz as Chuy Rodriguez and Ella Grace Helton as Emily Ryan.
Guest stars include Olivia Taylor Cohen as Marta Rodriguez, Craig Kilborn as Dr. Sharpe and Sam McMurray as Dave Plonker.
"My Favorite Marta" is written by Sean Clements and directed by Gloria Calderon Kellett.
Julius "Goldy" Sharpe ("Making History"), Seth Gordon and Julia Gunn are executive producers. The comedy series is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Exhibit A Film, Julius Sharpe International Petroleum & Writing Inc. and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
"United We Fall" stars Will Sasso as Bill Ryan, Christina Vidal Mitchell as Jo Rodriguez, Jane Curtin as Sandy Ryan, Guillermo Diaz as Chuy Rodriguez and Ella Grace Helton as Emily Ryan.
Guest stars include Olivia Taylor Cohen as Marta Rodriguez, Craig Kilborn as Dr. Sharpe and Sam McMurray as Dave Plonker.
"My Favorite Marta" is written by Sean Clements and directed by Gloria Calderon Kellett.
Julius "Goldy" Sharpe ("Making History"), Seth Gordon and Julia Gunn are executive producers. The comedy series is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Exhibit A Film, Julius Sharpe International Petroleum & Writing Inc. and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ULTIMATE TAG on FOX - Wednesday, July 29, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, July 29, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of PRODIGAL SON on FOX - Tuesday, July 28, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Tuesday, July 28, 2020