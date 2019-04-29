Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT on ABC - Tuesday, May 14, 2019
"Whales" - After learning that donations are down at their church, Peggy grows concerned that the cutbacks will affect the nursing home where she is secretly housing a close relative. Mike and Peggy blame the low donations on Father Abdi and disagree with him about how to raise funds. Meanwhile, Joey pet-sits his friend's snake and, in true Joey fashion, uses the snake to his advantage on "The Kids Are Alright," TUESDAY, MAY 14 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
"The Kids Are Alright" stars Michael Cudlitz as Mike Cleary, Mary McCormack as Peggy Cleary, Sam Straley as Lawrence Cleary, Caleb Foote as Eddie Cleary, Sawyer Barth as Frank Cleary, Christopher Paul Richards as Joey Cleary, Jack Gore as Timmy Cleary, Andy Walken as William Cleary and Santino Barnard as Pat Cleary.
Guest starring is Kennedy Lea Slocum as Wendi, Paul Dooley as Father Dunne and Jojo Nwoko as Father Abdi.
"Whales" was written by Jim Brandon and Vijal Patel, and directed by Victor Nelli.
The series is inspired by the childhood of creator/executive producer Tim Doyle, who also narrates in voiceover as older Timmy. Randall Einhorn also serves as executive producer and director for the series. The series is from ABC Studios.
"The Kids Are Alright" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
