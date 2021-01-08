Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE HUSTLER on ABC - Thursday, January 21, 2021

Five new contestants join host Craig Ferguson to unravel a series of clues as they collaborate to answer a series of 10 trivia questions worth $10,000 each in the mind-bending and enigmatic game show. (TV-PG)

Hosted by Emmy ® Award-winning host, actor, writer and comedian Craig Ferguson ("The Late, Late Show with Craig Ferguson"), "The Hustler" breaks the game show mold by featuring one player who secretly already knows the answers. DON'T be fooled. Just because they have a leg up doesn't mean they'll be taking home the prize.