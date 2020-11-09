Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, November 25, 2020

The show airs at 8 p.m. ET.

"Eracism" - Adam sets out to create a movie that will tackle racism but realizes he is out of his depth on the subject due to his sheltered upbringing. Meanwhile, Geoff is determined to teach Erica and Barry to become better people on an all-new episode of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.

Guest starring is Tim Meadows as Mr. Glascott, Cedric Yarbrough as Vic, Rob Huebel as John Calabasas, Kenny Ridwan as Dave Kim, Stephanie Katherine Grant as Emmy, Zayne Emory as JC Spink and Theo Barnes as Brian Walls.

"Eracism" was written by Jonathan Howard and Peter Dirksen, and directed by Eric Dean Seaton.

Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Annette Davis, Mike Sikowitz, Bill Callahan, David Guarascio and Annie Mebane are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.