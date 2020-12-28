Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, January 13, 2020
The show airs at 9 p.m. ET.
Ben's mom, Barb, arrives in town after an unexpected death and unveils shocking information from the past. Meanwhile, Becky and Emilio spend more time together. (TV-PG, DL)
Guest starring is Rene Rosado as Emilio and Kat Purgal as Ms. Ruby.
"A Cold Mom, A Brother Daddy and A Prison Baby" was written by Jana Hunter and Mitch Hunter, and directed by Michael Arden.
After a sudden turn of events, THE CONNERS are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family - Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. - grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. THE FAMILY prevails through it all - the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns - with love, humor and perseverance.
The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Maya Lynne Robinson as Geena Williams-Conner.
Guest starring is Rene Rosado as Emilio and Kat Purgal as Ms. Ruby.
"A Cold Mom, A Brother Daddy and A Prison Baby" was written by Jana Hunter and Mitch Hunter, and directed by Michael Arden.
After a sudden turn of events, THE CONNERS are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family - Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. - grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. THE FAMILY prevails through it all - the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns - with love, humor and perseverance.
The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Maya Lynne Robinson as Geena Williams-Conner.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Sunday, January 17, 2021
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE on ABC - Sunday, January 17, 2021
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICA'S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS on ABC - Sunday, January 17, 2021
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CHASE on ABC - Thursday, January 14, 2021