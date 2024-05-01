Review: PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at BJCC/American Theatre Guild

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Brace yourself for an enchanting production of “Pretty Woman: The Musical” in Birmingham. With all the glitz and glamor of the iconic film, this adaptation is a triumphant celebration of love, laughter, and fashion.

Ellie Baker gave a spirited performance as Vivian. Filling this role entails living up to its legendary status. Chase Wolfe’s charismatic portrayal of Edward captivated the audience. Their chemistry ignites the stage, especially during memorable scenes, such as the classic shopping montage.

But it’s Rae Davenport’s show-stopping performance as Kit De Luca that steals the spotlight. Adam du Plessis and Connor Kabat provide uproarious laughs as Happy Man and Giulio, while Mikey Marmann embodies the villainous Stuckey with sinister charm.

The score, composed by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, is a perfect blend of pop-infused ballads and energetic ensemble numbers. Each song, from Rodeo Drive to Freedom to Never Give Up on a Dream, leaves you dancing in your seat. And the production design transports us from the gritty streets of LA to the luxurious world of Beverly Hills.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or new to this romantic tale, Pretty Woman: The Musical delivers a dazzling night at the theater. Get ready to reignite your belief in fairy tale endings.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

