City Theatre Announces THE REAL JAMES BOND...WAS DOMINICAN For 2024/2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



City Theatre Company has announced the complete lineup for their 50th Anniversary. DNAWORKS' production of The Real James Bond...was Dominican joins the previously announced shows to round out the five show subscription series and will be performed in the Lillie Theatre in January and February 2025.

“DNAWORKS is thrilled to be bringing The Real James Bond…Was Dominican to our new home city and are very excited about the collaboration with City Theatre,” said Daniel Banks, Director; Co-Founder/Co-Curator of DNAWORKS. “I have known about the company for over two decades and have such admiration for their work. I noted on my first visit what a loyal and engaged audience City Theatre has and so look forward to hearing their stories in the post-show Community Story Circles that we lead.”

“The Real James Bond...Was Dominican shares the story of Chris, a young Dominican teenager growing up in Queens discovering that the real-life figure of diplomat, race car driver, and international man of mystery Porfirio Rubirosa was an uncredited inspiration for a certain iconic secret agent. We're looking forward to partnering with DNAWORKS to bring this fast-paced exploration of self-discovery to Pittsburgh," shared Co-Artistic Directors Clare Drobot and Monteze Freeland, "The stellar production will feature live music and expand upon City's commitment to community building, inviting audiences directly into conversation and fellowship as part of this unique collaboration.”

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

CHRISTOPHER RIVAS (Playwright & Performer) is quickly becoming one of the most sought after multi-hyphenates as an actor, author, podcaster, playwright, and storyteller. His critically acclaimed debut book, Brown Enough, explores what it means to be Brown in America. The book is part memoir and part social commentary, a roller coaster of finding one's true self while simultaneously having a racial awakening amidst the struggle to be "perfectly" Latinx, woke, and as Brown as possible to make it in today's America. His next book, You're a Good Swimmer is a children's book that's due out Summer of 2024. He's also the host and executive producer of two podcasts with SiriusXM's Stitcher: Brown Enough, which explores the parallel themes of this book through interview-style episodes; and Rubirosa, a 10-episode documentary-style investigation of Porfirio Rubirosa, a Dominican diplomat, race car driver, soldier and polo player who's believed to be the inspiration for the famous character ‘James Bond'. On screen, Rivas is known for his work on the Fox series, Call Me Kat, opposite Mayim Bialik.

DANIEL BANKS (Director; Co-Founder/Co-Curator, DNAWORKS) is a director, deviser, dance dramaturg, and community organizer. He has directed, led workshops, and/or instigated projects in 39 states and 23 countries at such venues as the Belarussian National Drama Theatre, the NYC and DC Hip Hop Theatre Festivals, The Market Theater Lab (South Africa), McCarter Theatre Center, National Theatre of Uganda, the Oval House and Theatro Technis (UK), PlayMakers Rep, Playhouse Square, Dallas Theatre Center, ArtsEmerson, and The Public Theater.

ABOUT THE SUBSCRIPTION SEASON SHOWS:

POTUS Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

by Selina Fillinger

Directed by: Meredith McDonough

Main Stage

Pittsburgh Premiere

September 21 – October 13, 2024

An uproariously funny, feminist satire lands in time for election season! A crude comment, a problematic paramour, and an unfortunate medical mess turn a PR nightmare into a global crisis – and it's all dumped upon the seven women responsible for keeping the president presidential. This comedy is classified for mature eyes only!

The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley

by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon

Directed by Kyle Haden

Main Stage

Pittsburgh Premiere

November 20 – December 22, 2024

The Darcys and Bennets return to City Theatre in a delightful companion piece to last season's Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley. As the events of Miss Bennett unfold upstairs, the house staff below have their own holiday scandals as Mr. Wickham – the uninvited husband of Lydia and sworn enemy of Mr. Darcy – appears in the middle of the night. The Wickhams is a charming holiday tale that celebrates forgiving and forthrightness in the season of giving.

DNAWORKS production of

The Real James Bond...Was Dominican

Written and performed by Christopher Rivas

Developed with and Directed by Daniel Banks

Live Music Performed by Jonathan Gomez

Lillie Theatre

January 18 – February 16, 2025

What happens when a James Bond-obsessed Dominican boy (who won't go anywhere without his Nerf gun) finds out that the real James Bond was Dominican? Learning that Bond creator Ian Fleming drew upon the life of Porfirio Rubirosa—a Dominican diplomat, international polo champion, race-car driver, and spy—as the inspiration for 007 shook actor Christopher Rivas' very foundation. Set to a live percussion score and immersive projections, The Real James Bond…Was Dominican is a young man's guide to love, color, code-switching, white-washing, fake-it-til-you-make-it, and the roller coaster of finding one's true self.

Birthday Candles

By Noah Haidle

Directed by Marc Masterson

Main Stage

Pittsburgh Premiere

March 8 – 30, 2025

Another year. Another cake. Another goldfish. An inquisitive, hilarious and heartwarming play (and Broadway hit), Birthday Candles examines one woman's life – one birthday at a time – and asks where our place in the universe is, and what would you risk for the perfect gift? Join Ernestine as she takes us through a century of ordinarily extraordinary moments and dreams in this work hailed as “epic and beautifully written” (NY Daily News).

King James

By Rajiv Joseph

Directed by Monteze Freeland

Main Stage

Pittsburgh Premiere

April 19 – May 11, 2025

Basketball legend LeBron James is the undeclared king of Cleveland, Ohio. Taking place over twelve years, from LeBron's rookie season through the 2016 NBA Championship, King James is a buddy comedy that tracks the unlikely friendship of two super fans and examines the bonds that sports can create in an “intensely watchable and astutely observed” (The New York Times) new play

TICKET INFORMATION

Subscription packages are on sale now and available in person, over the phone, and online. Single tickets will be on sale in August 2024 and reservations for groups of 10+ for the season are available now.

ABOUT DNAWORKS:

DNAWORKS is an arts and service organization dedicated to dialogue and healing through the arts. Founded in New York City in 2006 by Daniel Banks and Adam W. McKinney, DNAWORKS centers Global Majority and LGBTQQ2SPIAA+ voices and experiences to create more complex representations of identity, culture, class, and heritage through theatre, dance, film, writing, and art installation. DNAWORKS has bases in Fort Worth, TX; New York, NY; and Pittsburgh, PA. DNAWORKS has led its award-winning programming and performances, promoting dialogue-based social justice action and community building, with arts, educational, and community organizations in 39 states and 18 countries. Over the past 18 years, DNAWORKS has reached over 100,000 people worldwide. The organization believes that art = ritual = healing = community and that this philosophy and practice lead to a more peaceful world. DNAWORKS was founded to create performance works that are liberatory, adhering to the motto: “Slow life, slow art.” By moving mindfully and compassionately, DNAWORKS seeks to create equitable, resilient, healing spaces—for the company, its audiences and partners, and the planet. For more information, please visit www.dnaworks.org.

ABOUT CITY THEATRE:

Founded in 1975, City Theatre is in its 49th season as Pittsburgh's home for bold new plays. City Theatre's mission is to provide an artistic home for the development and production of contemporary plays that engage and challenge a diverse audience. Its vision is to be the best mid-sized theater in America. Organizational core values are: Community; Collaboration; Equity, Diversity, Inclusion & Accessibility; and Creativity. With a full-time staff numbering 25 and an annual average operating budget of $3.4 million, City Theatre is the largest performing arts organization not located in Pittsburgh's downtown Cultural District and is a constituent and core member of the League of Resident Theaters (LORT), Theatre Communications Group (TCG), and the National New Play Network (NNPN). In August 2021, City Theatre announced a re-structuring of the artistic director position, elevating current staff members Clare Drobot and Monteze Freeland to Co-Artistic Directors with Marc Masterson, who had held the title of singular artistic director since 2018. The trio join Managing Director James McNeel as co-leaders of the organization. It is governed by a board of 16 community volunteers (David Betts, board president).

Play Broadway Games