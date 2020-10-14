Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELORETTE on ABC - Tuesday, October 20, 2020
The show airs at 8 p.m. ET.
"1602" - Clare left no doubt the first night that she knew what she was looking for and let the men know it! Nine eager suitors get the opportunity to impress Clare as they learn how to communicate through the languages of love. Jason is the lucky bachelor to go on the first one-on-one date, but will he reveal some dark secrets from his youth and still be able to gain Clare's acceptance? Then things turn really intense when 10 men show off something totally different - competing in a revealing game of dodgeball. Clare's explosive moment with one suitor leads to an immediate reaction. Another bachelor, uncomfortable with the dodgeball competition, plans to confront Clare about her behavior as the drama is ratcheted up from the very start of her journey on "The Bachelorette," TUESDAY, OCT. 20 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DLS) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
Nine fortunate men get a crash course in the love languages and show off their new knowledge in order to make a true romantic connection with Clare. But she needs to light a fire under the guys at the after-party, prompting them to step up and express themselves. Now, Clare begins to establish connections with more than one man.
Jason captures the first one-on-one date of the season as Clare seeks to uncover some deep-seated pain from his past he may be hiding. If he is able to open up and they both free themselves from their inner demons, will Clare accept him and be THE ONE he has been looking for his whole life?
Ten amazing bachelors are revved up and ready to compete in an all-out dodgeball game with the winning team going to an after party, while the losing team slinks home. One man on the losing side decides to crash the party, inciting a tense confrontation with the winners right in front of Clare. WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG? Another jaw-dropping moment springs from one earnest young man's attempts to explain why he just had to be among Clare's suitors. How will that answer sit with our determined Bachelorette?
The night of the rose ceremony, one man tries to grab Clare first, but she is determined to talk to the group date party crasher before that. Is he going home? But the evening is about to heat up even more when another suitor challenges Clare about the action at the dodgeball date. It's a bumpy start on the road to love.
Nine fortunate men get a crash course in the love languages and show off their new knowledge in order to make a true romantic connection with Clare. But she needs to light a fire under the guys at the after-party, prompting them to step up and express themselves. Now, Clare begins to establish connections with more than one man.
Jason captures the first one-on-one date of the season as Clare seeks to uncover some deep-seated pain from his past he may be hiding. If he is able to open up and they both free themselves from their inner demons, will Clare accept him and be THE ONE he has been looking for his whole life?
Ten amazing bachelors are revved up and ready to compete in an all-out dodgeball game with the winning team going to an after party, while the losing team slinks home. One man on the losing side decides to crash the party, inciting a tense confrontation with the winners right in front of Clare. WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG? Another jaw-dropping moment springs from one earnest young man's attempts to explain why he just had to be among Clare's suitors. How will that answer sit with our determined Bachelorette?
The night of the rose ceremony, one man tries to grab Clare first, but she is determined to talk to the group date party crasher before that. Is he going home? But the evening is about to heat up even more when another suitor challenges Clare about the action at the dodgeball date. It's a bumpy start on the road to love.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, October 28, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELORETTE on ABC - Tuesday, October 20, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Thursday, October 22, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICA'S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS on ABC - Sunday, October 25, 2020