May. 6, 2019  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, May 8, 2019"Idol or Bust" - Spirits are lifted when castaways living "on the edge" read letters that they wrote to themselves before starting this adventure. Also, the final seven castaways battle for immunity during a tough puzzle challenge, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, May 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

MERGED TRIBE

Lauren O'Connell, Student at Baylor University

Victoria Baamonde, Waitress

Aurora McCreary, Divorce Lawyer

Julie Rosenberg, Toymaker

Gavin Whitson, YMCA Program Director

Rick Devens, Morning News Anchor

"EDGE OF EXTINCTION"

Reem Daly, Sales

Chris Underwood, District Sales Manager

Aubry Bracco, Marketing Director, Previous Seasons: Kaoh Rong, Game Changers

Joe Anglim, Multimedia Artist, Previous Seasons: Worlds Apart, Second Chance

Eric Hafemann, Firefighter

Julia Carter, Medical Assistant

David Wright, Television Writer, Previous Season: Millennials vs. Gen-X

Kelley Wentworth, Marketing Manager, Previous Seasons: Second Chance, San Juan del Sur

Dan "The Wardog" DaSilva, Law Student/Former Military

Ron Clark, Teacher, Ron Clark Academy

OUT OF THE GAME

Wendy Diaz, Small Business Owner

Keith Sowell, Pre-Med Student



