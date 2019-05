Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, May 8, 2019

Related Articles View More TV Stories

"Idol or Bust" - Spirits are lifted when castaways living "on the edge" read letters that they wrote to themselves before starting this adventure. Also, the final seven castaways battle for immunity during a tough puzzle challenge, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, May 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.MERGED TRIBELauren O'Connell, Student at Baylor UniversityVictoria Baamonde, WaitressAurora McCreary, Divorce LawyerJulie Rosenberg, ToymakerGavin Whitson, YMCA Program DirectorRick Devens, Morning News Anchor"EDGE OF EXTINCTION"Reem Daly, SalesChris Underwood, District Sales ManagerAubry Bracco, Marketing Director, Previous Seasons: Kaoh Rong, Game ChangersJoe Anglim, Multimedia Artist, Previous Seasons: Worlds Apart, Second ChanceEric Hafemann, FirefighterJulia Carter, Medical AssistantDavid Wright, Television Writer, Previous Season: Millennials vs. Gen-XKelley Wentworth, Marketing Manager, Previous Seasons: Second Chance, San Juan del SurDan "The Wardog" DaSilva, Law Student/Former MilitaryRon Clark, Teacher, Ron Clark AcademyOUT OF THE GAMEWendy Diaz, Small Business OwnerKeith Sowell, Pre-Med Student