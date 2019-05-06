Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, May 8, 2019
"Idol or Bust" - Spirits are lifted when castaways living "on the edge" read letters that they wrote to themselves before starting this adventure. Also, the final seven castaways battle for immunity during a tough puzzle challenge, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, May 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
MERGED TRIBE
Lauren O'Connell, Student at Baylor University
Victoria Baamonde, Waitress
Aurora McCreary, Divorce Lawyer
Julie Rosenberg, Toymaker
Gavin Whitson, YMCA Program Director
Rick Devens, Morning News Anchor
"EDGE OF EXTINCTION"
Reem Daly, Sales
Chris Underwood, District Sales Manager
Aubry Bracco, Marketing Director, Previous Seasons: Kaoh Rong, Game Changers
Joe Anglim, Multimedia Artist, Previous Seasons: Worlds Apart, Second Chance
Eric Hafemann, Firefighter
Julia Carter, Medical Assistant
David Wright, Television Writer, Previous Season: Millennials vs. Gen-X
Kelley Wentworth, Marketing Manager, Previous Seasons: Second Chance, San Juan del Sur
Dan "The Wardog" DaSilva, Law Student/Former Military
Ron Clark, Teacher, Ron Clark Academy
OUT OF THE GAME
Wendy Diaz, Small Business Owner
Keith Sowell, Pre-Med Student
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of DC'S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW on THE CW - Monday, May 20, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of CHARMED on THE CW - Sunday, May 19, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of SUPERGIRL on THE CW - Sunday, May 19, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of YOUNG SHELDON on CBS - Thursday, May 16, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of RANSOM on CBS - Saturday, May 25, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE RED LINE on CBS - Sunday, May 19, 2019
MERGED TRIBE
Lauren O'Connell, Student at Baylor University
Victoria Baamonde, Waitress
Aurora McCreary, Divorce Lawyer
Julie Rosenberg, Toymaker
Gavin Whitson, YMCA Program Director
Rick Devens, Morning News Anchor
"EDGE OF EXTINCTION"
Reem Daly, Sales
Chris Underwood, District Sales Manager
Aubry Bracco, Marketing Director, Previous Seasons: Kaoh Rong, Game Changers
Joe Anglim, Multimedia Artist, Previous Seasons: Worlds Apart, Second Chance
Eric Hafemann, Firefighter
Julia Carter, Medical Assistant
David Wright, Television Writer, Previous Season: Millennials vs. Gen-X
Kelley Wentworth, Marketing Manager, Previous Seasons: Second Chance, San Juan del Sur
Dan "The Wardog" DaSilva, Law Student/Former Military
Ron Clark, Teacher, Ron Clark Academy
OUT OF THE GAME
Wendy Diaz, Small Business Owner
Keith Sowell, Pre-Med Student