Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PANDORA on THE CW - Tuesday, September 17, 2019
TRIAL BY FIRE - Ralen (Ben Radcliffe) is on trial for his LIFE AFTER being accused of having sabotaged the Tereshkova. But even Jax (Priscilla Quintana) has her doubts about Ralen's veracity when his wife arrives from Zatar to defend him. Brett Simmons directed the episode with teleplay by Thomas P. Vitale & Brett Simmons (#110.) Original airdate 9/17/2019.
Set in the year 2199, PANDORA is a sci-fi action series about a resourceful young woman who has lost everything but finds a new life at Earth's Space Training Academy where she and her friends learn to defend the galaxy from threats, both alien and human.
When secrets about the nature of her own identity begin to surface, she must uncover the truth, and whether she will be humanity's savior or the instrument of its destruction.
PANDORA is executive produced by Mark A. Altman ("Castle," "The Librarians"), Steve Kriozere ("NCIS," "Necessary Roughness"), Thomas P. Vitale, Karine Martin, and Chris Philip and produced by Radioactive Fishtank, Vital Signs Entertainment and Starlings Television.
