Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MIXED-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, October 29, 2019
"Girls Just Want to Have Fun" - The popular girls at school ask Rainbow to join their group Halloween costume as Tootie from "The Facts of Life." She thinks this is finally her opportunity to fit in, but Denise views the situation differently. Meanwhile, Alicia doesn't want the kids to go trick-or-treating after Harrison and his colleagues tell her about all the dangerous things that can happen, on "mixed-ish," airing TUESDAY, OCT. 29 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hulu.
ABC's "mixed-ish" stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Gary Cole as Harrison.
Guest starring is Paulet Del Castillo as Micaela, Trinitee Stokes as Tamika, Isabel Myers as Rebecca, Nate Smith as Jack, Ella McDonald as Jenny, Nico David as Young Paul and Scarlett Hicks as Crystal.
"Girls Just Want to Have Fun" was written by Tim Edwards & Kevin Marburger and directed by Michael Spiller.
The series is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Karin Gist, Peter Saji, Randall Winston, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
