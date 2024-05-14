Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of MAD HATTER THE MUSICAL

The production is now playing at Herberger Theater Center.

By: May. 14, 2024
The highly anticipated premiere of Mad Hatter the Musical officially opened at Herberger Theater Center last Saturday evening. Check out photos from the red carpet below!

Long before Alice, there was the notorious Mad Hatter. Discover the tumultuous tale of his haunting backstory and follow his path to Wonderland, where the secrets of his transformation await in this spellbinding new musical.

Ash Marie Alina

Theresa and Michael Polo

Victora Valdez, Vincent Connor, Michael Polo

Aria Kane, Shannon Bienvenue

Joe Barros, Harmony Harris, Luis Villabon

Eric and Shannon Bienvenue

Samantha Eubanks, Kristin B. Jorge

Victor Valdez, Vincent Connor, Mark Mettes, Shannon Bienvenue

Aria Kane, Andrea Swyder

Victor Valdez, Vincent Connor

Joe Barros, Hector Flores Jr.

Lauren, Dwayne, Reanne

Lauren, Dwayne, Reanne

Team

Alyssa, Reanne, Amanda

Mathew Zimmerer

Amanda Lundrola

Lydia Ruth Dawson

Rendell A DeBose

Andrea Swyder

Aria, Dwayne, Reanne, Andreas

Rashad Chambers

Raven Choral

Reanne Acasio

Dwayne Washington, Liam Garrett

Liam Garrett, Ariana Kane

Liam Garrett

Nick Wilders

Alyssa Chiarello

Aria Kane

Mark Mattes




